A Special & Exciting Birthday Celebration & Recognition For The Great One: Roberto Clemente.

Bronx, NY: Latino Sports is proud to be part of a very special day this Sunday August 18th, 2019. The special event: Robert Clemente’s Birthday. If Clemente had been with us he would be celebrating his 85th Birthday. Though the Great One is no longer physically with us, his legacy does and that is why we are proud to be part of two major events taking place commemorating his birthday.

The first will take place at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Saturday between the hours of 1PM to 2:30PM. Latino Sports will sponsor a major Salsa concert with the legendary, Tipica 73 Orchestra. The entire concert is dedicated to Roberto Clemente’s Birthday. Members of the Retire 21 Campaign will be present to collect petitions to continue the movement to retire # 21 from all of baseball.

The second event, a birthday party for Clemente will take place at the Roberto Clemente Plaza located on 148th – 149th Streets and Third Avenue in the South Bronx between the hours of 3PM to 6PM. Very few in the community know that this plaza was dedicated to Roberto Clemente as very few in the community knew about the official inauguration that took place in the early part of this year. Community resident and activist, Haran Manzonet was present at the inaugural event and was very disappointed because they had nothing on Clemente and stated that very few in the community knew of the event.

Mr. Manzonet spoke to Latino Sports President; Julio Pabón about his concern and Pabón agreed that the community was due for a community inauguration. They both agreed that there was no better day to have the event than on August 18th, on Clemente’s birthday. This will be a true birthday party with music, dancing, birthday cake and other surprises. The birthday party is also sponsored by, Assemblywoman, Carmen Arroyo; Councilman, Rafael Salamanca and the 149th St. BID.

Both events are free to the public.