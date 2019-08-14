German Deserves To Be Yankees Ace

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx,NY: Domingo German has proved to an ace on the mound for the Yankees. Tuesday night in the Bronx the Right-hander made his claim with a career high seven solid innings that paved the way to a 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

When it comes to the postseason, a certainty for the Yankees as winners of the Al East, is to give German a start in the first game of the division series. And it should not matter who the Yankees oppose.

German, got his major League leading 16th win. His fastball velocity was up, the curve, changeup had all the movement of an ace and a top of the rotation guy.

Though still many weeks to make those decisions, manager Aaron Boone has not given thought to how a possible rotation would be setup for the first round in a best of five divisional series. A Seven innings night could offer an indication that German is going deep into games.

“No innings limit yet,” Boone said briefly about extending the length of his potential ace. “Have not got deep into conversations. Honestly we feel he is strong right now and has a lot left in the tank.”

So if Boone had to appoint a first game starter in that eventual AL divisional series who would it be? Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ, all have the tendency of inconsistency and giving up the home run ball.

German, gave up two home runs to the Orioles. Anthony Santander in the fourth inning off a fastball and Stevie Wilkerson in the 5th inning on a 1-0 count deposited a fastball to right field. The Yankees had a comfortable lead but there is that concern about a home run ball or two leaving the yard in a playoff series.

And with your ace, you want innings and keeping the ball in the yard.

Boone said, “ Three quality pitches today. Definitely the stuff was sharper, good life with the fastball up and in, mixed the changeup. He’s having the year he’s having, his fastball command. The crispness of his pitches. The finish on his breaking ball. More on his fastball too.’

The 27-year old from the Dominican Republic, won his fourth straight and extended a career high winning streak to seven games. He leads the American League ahead of Justin Vrlander of the Astros, and after this latest win the Cy Young Award consideration will get no argument.

“Just want to go out there and be economical.” he said through a translator. “I feel healthy, sharp and can pitch a long time.’

German threw 93 pitches and what reflects more were the 65 thrown for strikes. And a majority of the Orioles were behind in the count which is another sign of effectiveness.

The Yankees dominated the Orioles again, 16-2 against the worst team in baseball. Regardless, it is an impressive streak of wins with one more on th4e schedule Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx.

Notes: Right hander Adonis Rosa, called up before the game made his Major League debut and finished off the win for German. He retired the side in the 8th.

His debut was spoiled in the 9th. Renalto Nunez reached for a fastball off a 2-2 pitch went to right. After the game, the 24-year old from Santiago, Dominican Republic was sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse. Going down had nothing to do with the home run as the Yankees needed some insurance in the bullpen coming off a doubleheader win on Monday.

Rosa, a combined 7-1 with Scranton and Double-A Trenton, was signed by the Yankees as a non- drafted free agent in December of 2013 out of Santiago, Dominican Republic.

“ Little nervous calmed myself, was focused,: he said through a translator “Giving the ball to my mom because if it weren’t for her I wouldn’t be here today.”

Rosa threw 32 pitches. Boone said, “ He was fearless and proud of his effort in his debut.

Gio Urshela became the first Yankee to record three consecutive three- hit games since Alfonso accomplished that in four straight, August of 2013. He is batting .294 with two strikes, the highest among Major League hitters with at least 300 at bats.

