Mets Bandwagon Of Wins Continues

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Ask catcher Wilson Ramos and the other Mets. They say it is all about team chemistry. That winning attitude and turnaround continued Tuesday night at Citi Field as the Mets improved to 18-6 since the All-Star break and won their fifth straight 5-0 over the Miami Marlins.

Zack Wheeler who was on the trading block last week threw a season high 8.0 innings, third of his career. Mets pitching have thrown eight shutouts against eight different opponents this season, six at home.

But the story here is this Mets streak. They are the hottest team in baseball and with the win narrowed their gap to the second NL wild card trailing the leaders by 2.0 games.

This win was accomplished with pitching, defense, and the timely hitting. And all three combinations were not working for the Mets in the first half of the season that put them in a hole. Three weeks ago the Mets were assumed to be looking at next year as they fell to a season low 11-games under .500

But the starting rotation, including this win by Wheeler, has gone 13-3 with a 2.61 ERA in the second half.

“We needed that combination,” Ramos said about all three parts of the game coming together.

Ramos has also been a part of the resurgence. A key off-season acquisition via free agency, Ramos hit a three-run homer to right center in the third inning that extended the Mets lead.

It was his 12th of the season.

And manager Mickey Callaway has also seen the communication with his catcher and pitching staff. Wilson admits that it was a matter of adjusting to a new pitching staff and the numbers have shown as the Mets rotation has responded.

“We got a good chemistry right now,” Callaway said. No doubt, he was referring to the Mets team and with how Wilson Ramos has been able to handle his task with Wheeler.

Ramos, though, is not the starting catcher when Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom are on the mound. Analytics can be a factor to the manager using backup Tomas Nido, and Wilson has not let that hinder his play behind and at the plate.

Tuesday night, Wheeler was spectacular. Wilson Ramos was responsible for the Mets continued hot streak and the Mets have that feel about how this has turned around.

Notes: Marlins have lost five-straight games and are 1-7 in their last eight… With the worst record in the National League they were shut out for the 16th time this season which is the most in the majors..

Miguel Rojas left the game in the third inning with a right -hamstring strain.

