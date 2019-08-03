Arreola Loses And Future Is Not Clear

Credit: Trapp Photos

Brooklyn,NY: Put it this way the heavyweight division is still riding high after Andy Ruiz upset Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden two months ago. Two shares of the title belong to Ruiz and a rematch between the two is in negotiation. Then there is WBC champion Deontay Wilder set to rematch with Luis Ortiz.

And assuming Wilder should win, their first fight almost went to Ortiz, then the heavyweight titles and that puzzle to unify the belts gets a little clearer.

Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, two heavyweights were the main event of PBC Fight night televised on FOX and Fox Deportes.

Polish star and Brooklyn-native Adam Kownacki remained undefeated and won a unanimous decision over veteran and former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola. The implications were part of this heavyweight title mix and Arreola said a loss would end his journey.

But when it was over, a fight with some good moments, and a slugfest as expected, Arreola may have to think twice about leaving. He looked good and came in shape. The Mexican, who failed to become the first from that country to win the heavyweight title may still be seen again and vying for a title.

“Retirement is something I need to talk to my family and team about,”said Arreloa. “ I gave it my all this fight. I let it all hang out. After breaking my hand, I kept fighting because I believed I could win.”

He added, “Adam is relentless. He just keeps coming. I know I got him with some good punches and he got me with some good ones. I was more than ready to go all 12, but Adam came in and won the fight.”

Kowancki put himself in position for a heavyweight title fight But that may not happen soon as the division right now is in control with Wilder, Ruiz, and Joshua.

Both fighters established a heavyweight record which told the story. They combined to land 667 punches. Both combined to throw 2,172 and according to CompuBox those went in the record book for a heavyweight fight.

Arreola also injured his land in the middle rounds. But the way he punched and slugged, it was never noticed.

Arreola has been here before. He has been part of controversial decisions and on the losing side. He has lost three title fights that were stopped and went down to former champion Vitali Klitschko in his first opportunity back in 2009. That fight was stopped by his trainer.

He has also lost to Wilder and stayed away from the ring for 2-½ years. But that fight to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion ended when Ruiz made history.

Regardless, Arreola, residing in Riverside California, is classified as that fighter who gave it one more shot and over 8,000 fans at the Barclays Center appreciated the effort.

