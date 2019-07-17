Four Home Runs Lead Yankees

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx,NY – Nothing new in the Bronx with the Yankees home run ball. They hit four out of the ballpark Tuesday night including two huge ones in the eighth inning that led to a 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the Rays’ Monday night comeback win in the ninth inning this was the proper way for the Yankees to respond as they evened this four game series at Yankee Stadium. This series is more crucial for Tampa Bay. They need the split or the gap will widen more between them and the Yankees for first place in the division.

If the Yankees continue to hit the ball out of the ballpark and at a rapid pace in the final two games of this series, that could lead to an almost certain lock on first place in the AL east.

Because the Yankees and Rays don’t meet again until the last week of September, and with the Yankees leading the Rays by six games in the AL East, these final two games could almost put a dent on any hopes for the Rays’ winning a divisional crown.

“Another big comeback win especially after last night,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The lineup, as Boone said, kept pounding away. In a six-run eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run homer. And Didi Gregorius hit his fourth career grand slam that opened up the game led to the win.

So it was a typical Yankees win in the Bronx. The home run ball tends to fly out more when the weather gets hot and humid at Yankee Stadium. And for the second consecutive night, Edwin Encarnacion hit a home run. His 28th of the season, was the seventh as a Yankee and tied the game 1-1 in the second inning.

That blown save by Aroldis Chapman Monday night was no longer the talk as the Yankees got their 28th comeback win of the season.

“You pass the baton and keep fighting,” Gregorius said.

NOTES: Gleyber Torres started the eighth inning with a walk. Judge would miss a home run that went foul then hit a 95 fastball for his 8th home run…

Rays Willy Adames, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, has multiple hits in three of his last six games…. Yandy Diaz, 2-for-4, run scored, and a double hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and has multiple hits in four of his last six games.

