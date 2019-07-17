The season started out with high hopes for NY Mets fans. New trades, good number of strong starting pitchers, a new ace closer and ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Miracle Mets” that gave so many positive memories of underdogs who can achieve.
Unfortunately, little by little those positive hopes for a 2019 Mets season of a competitive team heading for the post season have been evaporating faster than a puddle of water in a dessert.
The following article from senior writer Dan Schlossberg gives a bit of more details:
Recent Articles
- An Article For Mets Fans July 17, 2019
- All Eyes On Carlos Hernandez Saturday NIght July 17, 2019
- Four Home Runs Lead Yankees July 17, 2019
- Jose Benavidez Jr.-Luis Collazo and Emanuel Navarrete-Francisco De Vaca Set for Inaugural Fight Card July 15, 2019
- Doc Gooden Setback Is His Latest Demon July 12, 2019
- Join Us On July 21st For Baseball Hall Of Fame Day. July 12, 2019
- Special Day For the Ortiz Brothers, Two Award Winning Jockeys, July 11, 2019
- Vargas Discusses Bantamweight defense Along With Undercard Fighters July 10, 2019
- Cleveland Was A Great Host For The 90th All Star Game July 9, 2019
- American League Extends All-Star Winning Streak, 4-3 July 9, 2019