An Article For Mets Fans

The season started out with high hopes for NY Mets fans. New trades, good number of strong starting pitchers, a new ace closer and ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Miracle Mets” that gave so many positive memories of underdogs who can achieve.

Unfortunately, little by little those positive hopes for a 2019 Mets season of a competitive team heading for the post season have been evaporating faster than a puddle of water in a dessert.

The following article from senior writer Dan Schlossberg gives a bit of more details:

Mets Hopes Fading Fast