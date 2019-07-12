Join Us On July 21st For Baseball Hall Of Fame Day.

As customary, every time that a Latino gets inducted Latino Sports always organizes an all day bus trip to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown, NY and this years trip will be the most historic.

This years HOF will be the first time that two Latinos, Panamanian, Mariano Rivera and Puerto Rican, Edgardo Martínez will be inducted on the same day. What’s ironic is that though Mariano who also made HOF history by being the first player to ever be inducted by a unanimous vote and was known for being the best reliever ever, had problems getting Edgar Martínez out.

If you look at the numbers, few players can say that they had success batting against the greatest relief pitcher in baseball history, but Edgar as a designated hitter went an unbelievable, 10 for 16 with two home runs and six RBI’s against Rivera. Mariano has publicly stated that one batter that he did not like to pitch to was, Edgar Martínez.

Latino Sports still has a limited number of seats available for this historic trip. The bus will leave from the South Bronx at 6 AM and return approximately at 9 PM. If your interested in being present for this historic baseball event and witness in person something that your children and grandchildren will remember for the rest of their lives get your tickets ASAP.

For tickets and additional information call 718-402-9310, or email Latsports@aol.com

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.