Vargas Discusses Bantamweight defense Along With Undercard Fighters

Los Angeles: WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) and No 1. Contender Tomoki “El Mexicanito” Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) hosted a media workout today at Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles ahead of their 12-round battle. The event will take place on Saturday, July 13 at Dignity Health Sports Park and will be streamed live on DAZN

Fighters from the undercard, including Diego De La Hoya (21-0, 10 KOs), Ronny Rios (30-3, 14 KO), Joet Gonzalez (22-0, 13 KOs), Rocky Hernandez (28-0, 25 KOs), Alexis Rocha (13-0, 8 KOs) and Jousce Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KOs), also participated in the workout.

Below is what today’s participants had to say:

REY VARGAS, WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion:

“I’m happy with how camp went. Kameda is a good rival. We fought a long time ago but that doesn’t count. Right now, it’s a new story. I’m very calm and have been working hard. It’s going to be a different fight in terms of style and quality. We’ve both improved. I can promise you it’s going to be a good fight. Whatever kind of tune he dances to, I’ll dance to that as well. He’s a strong, quick fighter but he won’t be better than me. I won’t underestimate him, but you have to complete these things, not just say it. That’s why I train hard and I’m a world champion. The fights in Los Angeles are always good and are very special for me, I want to thank all my fans that have been supporting me. This Saturday will be a spectacular fight.”

TOMOKI KAMEDA, No. 1 Contender for the WBC Super Bantamweight Championship:

“I feel prepared. I did great preparation in Osaka, Japan and I feel confident. Vargas and I were amateurs together, and I know his style. He’s very technical and a tall fighter but we have a good strategy and I’m going to show it in the ring. When we fought as amateurs, I had only fought 10 fights when he had 100 fights. I have more experience now and have fought around the country against different rivals including Mexican, Pilipino and Thai so I can say I have more experience than him. This fight will be a really good fight, we both have good styles. I have a Japanese Mexican style, and he has a Mexican style. Mexican fighters are warriors. I have a lot of Mexican and Japanese fans and I hope this Saturday, both fans can see the kind of boxing I bring. It’s going to be a good fight and I’m going to do everything possible to make sure it’s a great night.”

DIEGO DE LA HOYA, NABF Super Bantamweight Champion:

“I feel really proud to be a part of this bout. My rival, Rios, is a really good fighter so this is a good opportunity for me. I’m happy that my fans have followed me along my journey and I want to show them that I’m ready to take the title. I’m proud to return to the ring and give the type of fight where fans will say Diego De La Hoya has returned. I know it’s a hard fight and that’s why I took it, to show that I’m back. It’ll be a good fight, especially for the fans.”

RONNY RIOS, Super Bantamweight Contender:

“I’m more excited now than I’ve ever been before. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. I want people to know that I’m not here for easy challenges. I’m 33 but I’ve fought a lot of fighters and I haven’t shied away from a fight. I’m here to be the best, to fight the best, and to keep fighting the best. I have one focus right now, which is July 13, and I plan on putting the pressure in the ring. I plan on focusing on my positive and not negatives. I’m prepared to do what I need to do and I’m ready physically and mentally. I had the best camp, my weight’s been good so I’m ready to go out there and show myself.”

JOET GONZALEZ, Featherweight Champion:

“I’ve been dedicated since day one. I’m ready for the weigh in and Saturday night, I’ll come out ready. There are some challenges in Avila, he’s a good boxer. I know what he brings to the table and I know his strengths and weaknesses. On Saturday, I plan to exploit his weaknesses. It’s going to be a great fight. It’ll be an exciting card because my brother is fighting on the same card. It’s going to be the second time we’re fighting on the same card and we’re excited. I get nervous for him and he gets nervous for me but we know we’re ready. We’ll show what all that training has done. I’ve waited long enough. I want the world title shot after this fight and I believe my team will make this happen.”

ROCKY HERNANDEZ, Super Featherweight Contender:

“This is going to be a strong fight. My work will speak for itself. To all my fans, you won’t want to miss this Saturday and especially this fight. We’re going to come out and give it our all and show what we’ve learned. I’m very happy and grateful for this opportunity and I’m ready to show why I deserve to win. My family is my motivation and I’m going to be a world champion.”

ALEXIS ROCHA, Welterweight Prospect:

“Everything’s been going very well. I feel ready. I want to thank Golden Boy for putting me on this great card. Abreu is a good rival but I’m ready for Saturday. Outside of the ring I’m very friendly and shy but inside the ring, I’m aggressive. I have a good technique. My dream is to be a world champion and I want to get more titles. After my last fight I learned that I need to take my time and be patient. I’ve well trained and I’ve trained very hard. I’m fighting with my brother on the card so I’m excited. I hope you all tune into for my fight, it’s going to be a firework action show.”

JOUSCE GONZALEZ, Lightweight Prospect:

“I’ve had a long training camp and I’m excited for this fight. I had a long time off but I’m ready to go. During my time off, I learned that I should take my health into consideration and be smarter with the decisions I make. I had knee surgery and rushed back to it too soon, I let my pride get to me. I should be smarter as it pertains to my health and I want to give it my 100 percent and get more experience in the ring. I’m very excited to be fighting on the same card as my brother. It’s motivating to see him work hard, it makes me work harder. I learn from him and my dad the most. It’s really cool to see the support from the fans too.”

