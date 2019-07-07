Diaz Remained the Closer

Credit: Bill Menzel/ latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Manager Mickey Callaway said Saturday that Edwin Diaz was the closer. Saturday night at Citi Field, Callaway was not around to see his closer back in form as he recorded his 19th save and preserved a Mets 6-5 win over the Phillies.

Callaway was ejected in the fifth inning. With Todd Frazier at the plate and one out, Phillies starter Jake Arrieta hit Frazier on the left elbow. It was the second straight night that Frazier was hit by a pitch and he proceeded to say something to Arrieta.

Both benches were warned by home plate umpire Tripp Gibson. Frazier continued to express his anger and was ejected from the game. Mickey Callaway was ejected for arguing and defending his player. In the end, the rule states when warnings are issued to both benches the manager has no recourse to argue and is subject to ejection.

So the turmoil of the Mets continued. But this time, and with Diaz getting a save, the win for the moment kept the adversity from boiling over.

Tomas Nido got the start behind the plate for winning pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The backup catcher who is getting more time behind the plate delivered the big hit in that fifth inning.

Nido cleared the bases with a three-run double to give the Mets a 6-4 lead and has hits in seven of his last nine games.

“That situation trying to use the whole field.” Nido said. Nido, from Guaynabo Puerto Rico, also tied a career high with three runs batted in that he set in September of last season.

As for Diaz, this hopefully was another way to build his confidence. The Latino Sports 2018 AL MVP Relief Pitcher came out of the pen in the ninth inning Friday night and let another game get away for the Mets.

But not on this night. With Callaway looking on from the clubhouse, Diaz got the call and redeemed himself by throwing more fastballs past the heart of the Phillies lineup in the ninth inning.

“He proved himself and made good pitches,” Callaway said in his postgame meeting with the media. “We have faith in all our players. We will never give up on the players.”

Diaz said through a translator, and more so about the confidence he received from his manager, “It gave the the confidence that my manager believes in me. Gave me the confidence to go forward.”

And for the Mets, though with a deep hill to climb, they hope their closer can be consistent and build some momentum after the All-Star break.

NOTES: Jean Segura, 1-for-4, is hitting .366 in his last 16 games against the Mets. he has reached base safely multiple times in five of his last six games for the Phillies…

Phillies snapped a six game winning streak against the Mets… Maikel Franco, 3-for-4, home run and RBI hit the home run in the second inning that extended the Phillies lead.

He has six home runs against the Mets this season in 12 games, collecting multiple hits in five of his 12 games against the Mets this season.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com