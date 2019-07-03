Yankees Take Subway Series Finale

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Jeff McNeil provided the momentum for the Mets with a leadoff first inning home run off the Yankees Domingo German at Citi Field Wednesday evening. And that was the lone Mets run for the evening,

The Yankees continued their command of this Subway Series and managed to split the two games at Citi Field with a 5-1 win before a sellout of 43,323.

So the 2019 version of the Subway Series is history. The teams split four games, the first installment at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.And for the Yankees it was their continued dominance of the home run ball. Mets pitching stopped the Yankees 31-game consecutive home run streak the night before.

But back-to-back home runs in the 6th inning from the Yankees Didi Gregorius and Gio Urshela got another streak going.

Gregorius hit his 4th off Jason Vargas. Then Wilmer Font let the slider get away and Urshela hit his 7th to deep left as the Yankees would not look back.

Til then, this was a little reminiscent of previous Yankees-Mets interleague games, the city rivalry for baseball supremacy, though the Yankees are the dominant team in New York with a comfortable first place lead and the Mets are just about looking at next year.

And it was the return of Domingo German. The Yankees Right-hander in his first start off the injured list with a left hip srain earned his 10th win of the season tied for second most in the majors. Six innings of five hit ball 80 pitches, no lingering issues from the injury.

The Yankees are counting on German to be that backend starter as they continue their run to October.

As for Vargas, 5.1 innings, 7 hits, 3-runs, six strikeouts, well consider that a quality start though he got the loss.

“I thought he threw the ball real well,” said manager Mickey Callaway.” He kept them off balance. Kept the ball underneath the zone when he needed to and he gave us a chance.”

But Vargas let that pitch get away to Gregorius.

“I just made a mistake,” he said. “It was a complete just lack of focus is what happened that pitch. I felt like we were in probably a pretty good situation to finish that hitter and finish the inning.”

He put the blame on himself and credited his catcher, Wilson Ramos for calling a great game.

“So it was just frustrating because Wilson was calling a great game and I just felt like I let him down.”

However the Yankees as they head to Tampa Bay, four games beginning Thursday night, did not disappoint their fans who ventured to the opposing ballpark in New York.

Gleyber Torres with two RBI, became the seventh player in Yankees team history with at least two 50-RBI seasons at 22-years of age. Though bypassed as an American League all-star, Torres is more concerned about getting wins and helping his team.

“I’m prepared pretty well and when I get an opportunity the gift for me is to enjoy,” he said.

And the Yankees are enjoying this success just as much.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com