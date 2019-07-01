Edwin Diaz: Latino Sports MVP Award Inspired Me

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Sunday and prior to the Mets snapping a 7-game losing streak with a comeback 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil were appointed to the NL All-Star team.

Combined they drove in four runs in a five- run eighth inning. And out of the bullpen Edwin Diaz quickly got the three outs and recorded his 17th save.

Early Sunday afternoon Mets Right-hander Edwin Diaz received his 2018 Latino Sports AL reliever of the year award at the San Juan Restaurant in Spanish Harlem. Diaz, who has been struggling out of the pen for the Mets fanned two of three that came to bat in a perfect ninth inning and recorded his 17th save.

Was the award an incentive to get his saves back on track?

“Yeah for sure that’s an award that’s given to great latino players that recognized me for what I did last year,” Diaz said through an interpreter after his latest save.

And when asked if the award gave that extra inspiration, Diaz said, “I want to be more consistent. To get this award on the same day I got the save I’m super excited. To get the award and get us a win is motivating,”

Diaz wants to improve and this could be a start to getting back on track. His record 57 saves with the Seattle Mariners earned him the prestigious Latino Sports MVP Award that he received.

Manager Mickey Callaway is also keeping a positive spin on things. The Mets bullpen concluded the month of June with an ERA of 7.62 which is good for last in the National League.

“I’m happy, excited more so about communication,” Diaz said. “Just to be more aggressive with my fastball and slider. I just stay positive all the time.”

After blowing another save opportunity at Philadelphia last week, allowing a career high five runs and two home runs in a Mets loss, there was that skepticism about his trade to New York with Robinson Cano.

And there were questions that Edwin Diaz was not a good fit for New York. The questions of mechanics and mentality were also there.

He went to the mound Sunday night and that game against the Phillies was in the past.

“I keep working,” Diaz said. “Yeah for sure I was excited to get out there and close out the game for us It was something we needed.”

He thanked Latino Sports for the award and the luncheon in his honor.

“I enjoyed the day and I am very proud to represent what this means,” he said. “So many great Latino players and what they represent now and over time.”

But the award was inspiration and there is that definite feel of motivation. Diaz on the mound looked like a completely different pitcher going after Ronald Acuna, Dansby Swanson, and Freddie Freeman.

Congratulations again to Edwin Diaz from latino Sports.

