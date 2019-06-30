Connect with us

News

Team and city celebrate 50th anniversary of 1969 Amazin’ Mets

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Ron Swoboda of ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Art Shamsky of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Ed Kranepool of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Cleon Jones of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Bud Harrelson of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Ed Kranepool speaks during a ceremony to honor the 1969 New York Mets at Citi Field , Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players on the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players waving to the fans from the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

69 mets Celebration at Citi Field

69 mets Celebration at Citi Field

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

69 mets Celebration at Citi Field

photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Ed Kranepool rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Art Shamsky rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Mr. Met and Mrs. Met lead the parade of the New York Mets 1969 world series championship players at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Mr. Met and Mrs. Met walking pass the Mets new address 41 Seaver Way during the parade for the New York Mets 1969 world series championship players at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel

Ed Kranepool speaks during a ceremony to honor the 1969 New York Mets at Citi Field , Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Recent Articles

More in News