Team and city celebrate 50th anniversary of 1969 Amazin’ Mets

Ron Swoboda of ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Art Shamsky of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Ed Kranepool of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Cleon Jones of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Bud Harrelson of the the ‘69 Mets received keys to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Ed Kranepool speaks during a ceremony to honor the 1969 New York Mets at Citi Field , Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Mets 1969 World Series Championship players on the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Mets 1969 World Series Championship players waving to the fans from the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Ed Kranepool rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Art Shamsky rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Mr. Met and Mrs. Met lead the parade of the New York Mets 1969 world series championship players at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Mr. Met and Mrs. Met walking pass the Mets new address 41 Seaver Way during the parade for the New York Mets 1969 world series championship players at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
