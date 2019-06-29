Camargo Got Another Key Hit For Braves

Credit: Twitter.com

Flushing, NY: This time Robert Gsellman was the culprit of a continued collapse of the New York Mets bullpen. And it was a three-run double from Johan Camargo that helped the Atlanta Braves to secure a 6-2 win over the Mets at Citi Field Friday night.

Camargo is that hitter the Mets have not been able to keep under control. The native of Panama City, Panama with three RBI tied a season high with a bases clearing double in the eighth inning.

In three previous at bats against Mets’ starter Jacob deGrom, Camargo was kept off base. But this is the version of the 2019 New York Mets, a bullpen that has blown 20 saves and sits last in the National League as the team continues to get closer to the last place Marlins.

And a chase to catch the Braves for first place is getting to that point of improbability with a deficit of 12.0 games and sitting next to last in the NL East.

A career.277 hitter, Camargo can also hit for power and provides a bat that is needed off the bench when not in the lineup. Last season he had two game winning home runs off the Mets.

“He’s dedicated and getting the job done,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Prior to the huge double that gave his team that breathing room, Camargo was hitting .343 in 29 plate appearances with runners in scoring position.

“I always plan to go up there and continue to work getting better,” Camargo said through a translator. “It does not matter what team. I am here to get the hits and always prepared,” he said.

The Braves continued a hot month,19-7,and are 5-3 against the Mets. This was their first trip to New York on a weekend when the Mets celebrate the 50th year of their miracle 1969 World Series championship and first for the organization.

Mike Soroka tied a Braves rookie record with his ninth win before the All-Star break. He has won his last nine decisions since losing his season debut on April 18.

But this was another win for the Braves and getting another contribution from Camargo, and his bat has become a potent part of their lineup as well as his defense at shortstop.

Camargo is not an All-Star and most likely will not be picked as a reserve for the NL roster. He does not mind, as he says, “I want to win. We have a good team and whatever I can do to help I am ready.”

NOTES: Tomas Nido once again got the start and caught for deGrom. He tied a career high with two hits and drove a run home in the seventh inning as the Mets lost their sixth straight and dropped nine games under .500 at 37-46…

Mets Right-hander reliever Jeurys Familia, a Latino Sports NL Reliever MVP recipient,in a rehab assignment tossed 1 1/3 innings without a hit and two strikeouts with Class A Brooklyn Friday night.

On the injured list with a bad shoulder, Familia is expected to return to this deflated Mets’ bullpen by next week during the second installment of the Yankees-Mets series at Citi Field.

