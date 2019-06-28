126th Street in Flushing Renamed Seaver Way

George Napolitano/ Latino Sports

Written and Photographed By George Napolitano

Flushing, N.Y. — Tom Seaver, the mainstay of the New York Mets during their first championship reign 50 years ago in 1969, has been honored with the renaming of 126th Street in Flushing to “Seaver Way.”

At the ceremony honoring Tom Seaver were former 1969 teammates Cleon Jones, Bud Harrelson, Jerry Grote, Ron Swoboda and Jerry Koosman. Also in attendance were Seaver’s daughters Sarah Seaver and Anne Seaver as well as his grandchildren and numerous friends and family members.

After unveiling the new address for Citi Field as 41 Seaver Way daughter Sarah spoke on behalf of the Seaver family and thanked the Mets for the prestigious honor.

In his baseball career Tom Seaver won 311 games and finished with a 2.86 ERA. He won over 20 games five different times and was elected to the National Baseball Hall Of Fame in 1992.

For his many accomplishments Tom Seaver’s name and legacy will live on for all to see,