Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Thankful for Fans Across Latin Community

Vladimir Guerreo Jr. (Bill Menzel/Latino Sports)

Bronx, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s infectious smile when he steps onto the baseball field gives you an indication that he has a strong bond and love for the the game of baseball, a bond that he adopted from his father Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Guerrero Jr. has captured the hearts and attention of baseball fans across the league when he made his major league debut on April 26 at Rogers Centre in front of a country who watched him grow and his biggest inspiration, Guerrero Sr.

Many Latino communities throughout the country have showed their support for the 20-year-old phenom. Guerrero is deeply rooted within the baseball and Latino community and has become beloved by many who wish to see him succeed in his baseball endeavors.

“I feel great about that, about the support from the Latin community and around the U.S.” Guerrero Jr. said on the Latino community showing an unwavering amount of support, “Every time that I get out of bed in the morning, it keeps me going to work hard every day on the field.”

Guerreo Jr. accepted the honor of participating in the 2019 Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 8. With two week away until he attempts to be the youngest player to win the derby, Guerrero remains focused on one thing and one thing only, “As of right now I’m focused on the game,” Guerrero Jr. said, “When its time for the Home Run Derby I will get ready for that.”

It was only 12 years ago that Guerrero Sr. took on the same mission in the 2007 Home Run Derby at AT&T Park in San Francisco and succeeded as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, launching 17 total home runs and defeating Toronto Blue Jays Alex Rios in the final round.

Despite lacking monstrous numbers in the home run category, Gurrereo Jr. will be a favorite amongst fans. After playing in 49 games Gurrero Jr. has a .255 average while sitting at seven home runs and 21 RBIs for the 2019 season.

When asked what has been the most memorable moment of his rookie campaign to date, Guerrero Jr. simply stated, “Definitely my debut.”