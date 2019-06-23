Photos: Luis Clemente Helps Brooklyn Cyclones Honor Father

By George Napolitano
Brooklyn, N.Y. — Luis Clemente, the son of Puerto Rican legend Roberto Clemente, traveled to Brooklyn, New York to take part in “Roberto Clemente Night” at MCU Park. In honor of Roberto the Brooklyn Cyclones gave out a Roberto Clemente Bobble Head and also donated $2,500 to the Roberto Clemente Foundation.
