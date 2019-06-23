Connect with us

Baseball

Photos: Luis Clemente Helps Brooklyn Cyclones Honor Father

George Napolitano/ Latino Sports

By George Napolitano

Brooklyn, N.Y. — Luis Clemente, the son of Puerto Rican legend Roberto Clemente, traveled to Brooklyn, New York to take part in “Roberto Clemente Night” at MCU Park. In honor of Roberto the Brooklyn Cyclones gave out a Roberto Clemente Bobble Head  and also donated $2,500 to the Roberto Clemente Foundation.

Luis Clemente poses with a bobblehead dedicated to his father, Roberto Clemente (George Napolitano/ Latino Sports)

 

Luis Clemente receives a check for $2,500 for the Roberto Clemente Foundation. In photo: Sandy the Seagull, Gary Perone of the Brooklyn Cyclones and Pee Wee (George Napolitano/ Latino Sports)

 

Luis Clemente with members of the Brooklyn Cyclones who were playing as the “Jefes” on Saturday night (George Napolitano/ Latino Sports)

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Recent Articles

More in Baseball