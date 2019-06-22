Astros Continue Their Struggle

Bronx, NY: Carlos Correa and George Springer are out of the Houston Astros lineup with injuries and some of that has impacted their lack of run production. Friday night at Yankee Stadium the Astros left 12 on base.

Yankees pitching held the Astros to a run on seven hits in a 4-1 loss, extending their season high losing streak to six games. Though still commanding a 7.0 game first place lead over Texas in the AL West, Houston batters have been held to a run or fewer in 13 games this season.

And the Astros are meeting a Yankees team that extended their winning streak to seven games and moved to a season high 21 games over .500

Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez hit home runs. For both that’s three consecutive games as the Yankees extended their streak to 24 consecutive games with a home run.

But the Astros are a team that will not lose confidence. They expect their All stars Correa and Springer to be a springboard to their run production. when they return from the injured list. Springer is due back next week from an injured left hamstring and Correa out with a broken rib is expected to return after the all-star break.

Clutch hits were not there for Houston Friday night in the Bronx, 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. They had opportunities against Yankees starter James Paxton and three relievers.

“You try to fight to get your opportunities and then you got to come to come up with the big hit at some point,” said Astros’ manager A.J. Hinch.

He said those opportunities eluded his team again, a recurring theme during this losing streak and in the first two of this four game series against the Yankees.

Aroldis Chapman got Yordan Alvarez to swing at a third strike with two out in the ninth and recorded his 21st save for New York. But one big hit with two runners on eluded the Astros again.

“You’ve got to keep fighting,” Hinch said. He added that Saturday night will be another game to let this latest loss not carry over to the next game.

The 23rd home run from Sanchez was hit 481- feet above the bullpen in left center in the third inning for two of the Yankees early runs. It was the second time he has hit home runs in three consecutive games and Sanchez is tied for seventh in home runs hit most by a Major League catcher prior to the All_Star break since the game was started in 1933.

“Gary is a huge home run hitter,” said Torres when asked about the Sanchez home run ball. Torres added two more runs with his 18th home run in the seventh inning.

The home runs for Sanchez also are the most for a catcher before the break since Javy Lopez hit 23 in 71 games with Atlanta in 2003.

One positive note for the Astros: Jose Altuve reached base four times. and recorded his first multi-hit game since May 1 at Minnesota. He has hit safely in all five games against the Yankees this season, batting .429 with 6 runs, 4 home runs, 5 RBI and two walks.

