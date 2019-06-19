Rays Open Pen Fails In The Bronx

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: first place in the Bronx as of now is at the Yankees advantage. Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after over an hour rain delay to the start it was that Tampa Bay option of an open bullpen.

And that option did not finish the job in the Yankees 6-3 win.

This open pen concept is becoming a common part of managers in baseball. If successful, the bullpen option will work. The Yankees have tried the concept and to a point have been successful when they fall short of a starter.

Tuesday night, J.A. Happ started and earned his seventh win for the Yankees, 5.0 innings, 7 hits. Two earned runs and the Yankees pen took over but not like the Rays’ pen that struggled with the open.

First the ball went to Right-hander Ryan Stanek. His one inning included a hit and a run. Four others followed and the open pen became the Yankees advantage.

“They find holes and they’re good,” said Ray’s manager Kevin Cash. He was referring to the Yankees lineup that attacked Chaz Roe who followed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

That was the fifth inning when the Yankees hit four consecutive singles and scored three runs. Again, it was an open pen for Tampa Bay that failed as the Yankees would go on to win and look for a series sweep Wednesday afternoon.

The first place Yankees lead the Rays’ by 2.5 games in the Al East.

The Yankees offense extended their streak to 21 consecutive games with a home run which is the longest streak in the Majors this season.

Cameron Maybin hit a solo home run in the seventh. It was a career best four consecutive games with a home run. Edwin Encarnacion, acquired by the Yankees on Monday, hit a solo shot in the eighth inning for his first hit in pinstripes.

“It’s pretty great and feel better when you win,” Encarncion said about the home run that went to deep right.

The open game went to the Yankees. And yes, their bullpen got the save as Aroldis Chapman converted his 19th save.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com