Cruz Set For Important Welterweight Fight

New York: Polish star and heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki and former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola went face to face Tuesday at a press conference in Brooklyn as they previewed their showdown that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, August 3 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Also going face to face Tuesday were two-time world champion Andre Berto and Miguel Cruz, who meet in a welterweight attraction, and interim WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Marcus Browne and former world champion Jean Pascal, who kick off FOX PBC Fight Night action at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

MIGUEL CRUZ

“It’s going to be fireworks and we’re going to bring the house down. I expect both of us to have amazing performances, but especially myself.

“I’m coming for Andre Berto and then I’m looking at Keith Thurman and that world title. I’m ready to leave it all in the ring. I have nothing to lose. I’m going to show that I’m a very dangerous man.

“This is a new era of boxing. That’s the nature of the game. One day I’ll be the old lion. This is just what happens. It’s going to happen to Andre Berto on August 3.

“I don’t have any real personal feelings towards him. I’m very focused on my mission, so if he wants to get personal I believe it’s going to cause him to make mistakes. I believe that it’s going to be a disadvantage in many different ways. I’m going to continue my training camp in the way I’ve been doing it.

“We did grow up in the same area relatively so it does spark up that inner city rivalry. I think that’s how he feels. And it’s fine. I know a lot about him and he doesn’t know much about me. I feel like I have a lot of advantages in this fight. I feel like I have the youth, the strength, and the power to do a lot of damage in this fight. I feel like he’s underestimating me, he’s going to make some mistakes and get emotional.

“I’m sure I’ve sparked a little fire in him and he’s going to train harder but that’s not going to change the fact that his mind isn’t really prepared for exactly what’s going to happen.

“I already feel like Brooklyn is my home and I’m going to make it my home going forward. I like the warmth that I feel from the fans and I especially know there’s going to be a lot of Puerto Rican support for this one. There’s going to be three stellar fights and I plan on stealing the show.”

ANDRE BERTO

“I started my career right here in New York after the Olympics and it always feels great to be back. This is going to be a great night of fighting. This is great event with a lot of fighters I know well, but this is going to be my show. I’m going to put on a great performance.

“Miguel Cruz I just found out is from Florida and basically my hometown. So it just got real personal and it’s going to be explosive.

“At the end of the day, I’ve never stopped working. I’m in fight shape right now. This is a lifestyle for me. I don’t care what Miguel Cruz’s plans are. I have too much to fight for me to lose.

“You have to find different levels of motivation for yourself for every fight. Whether its family or whatever it is. I have my new baby girl, I lost my dad. So it’s coming from a lot of different areas right now.

“I’m going to be a whole other animal on August 3. I know what’s been going on in his camp and I know how his sparring is going. So I hope he just stays focused.

“I’m just looking to go out and put on a show. I’m looking forward to going out there and just making it happen. It’s going to be big. I’ve done a lot within the last few months. Any great performance I come back with puts me in contention.

“I’ve had a lot happen in my life in the last year. A lot of great things and some tragedies. I believe that I’m really in a position where everything is bottled up and I can’t wait to let it out on August 3.”