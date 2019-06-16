Diaz Gets The Save In Mets Adventure

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Edwin Diaz the Mets closer got his 15th save Saturday night at Citi Field but once again it was an adventure. The 2018 Latino Sports MVP AL reliver of the year was responsible for the Mets first game loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in a suspended game Friday.

Before the game, GM Brodie Van Wegenen addressed the continued issues of a Mets bullpen that has been chronicled as getting worse. Diaz, a key off season acquisition from the Seattle Mariners has not lived up to expectations after saving 57 games last season.

“Results matter,” was the messsage from the GM. The Mets got the results this time with a 8-7 win after holding a 8-3 lead.

But the win came with adventure. And Diaz, in for Seth Lugo in the 9th inning was headed to another disaster. The Cardinals almost tied the game but Jeff McNeil threw out Jack Flaherty at the plate after a bloop single was hit to right off the bat of Kolten Wong and with Diaz in to try and get some redemption.

“Yesterday it sucked,” said manager Mickey Callaway. “It was not fun for nobody.” It was looking to be another of those bad nights for the Mets and Diaz, that is until McNeil made the play and relay throw to Wilson Ramos to end the game at the plate.

“McNeil made a great throw to get the out,” Diaz said through an interpreter.

As for the save and gaining momentum, this after a struggle that has seen Diaz compile more blown saves than he had last year, he said. “I maintain a positive attitude everyday”

He said the bullpen, third to last in the National League in ERA, is pulling for each other.

“Just trying to get the win,” Diaz said.

And this was a win the Mets did not want to get away, though they almost did. Pete Alonso had the 32,589 fans buzzing after his three-run homer in the first inning went to left field that went off the facing of the third deck. His 23rd homer was recorded as the longest home run hit by a Met at Citi Field at an estimated 458 feet.

But that was way before the Mets bullpen entered the game. Up until then, Noah Syndergaard was cruising along. He got the win (5-4) but was removed from the mound in the seventh inning and was seen grabbing his lower right leg.

Syndergaard is diagnosed with a strain to his right hamstring. He was not available for comment and was undergoing treatment and more about the extent of his injury will be determined Sunday before the Mets take the field for the finale of this four-game series with the Cardinals.

It will also be the finale of this homestand before the Mets embark on a crucial 11-game road trip to Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

The hope is Diaz has his momentum back. Also the Mets hope Noah Syndergaard, a key part of their pitching rotation will be available to make his next start or not miss a significant amount of time.

