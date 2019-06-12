Settle For Split In The Bronx

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- This novelty of Yankees-Mets interleague play on the schedule has worn off and the buzz is not like it was,though it still creates interest with fans of both teams in New York City and draws the crowds. Tuesday was a long day of baseball in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium, day-night doubleheader, caused by a rainout Monday night.

The teams and their fans will settle for the split. Yankees win the day game, 12-5. Two and a half hours later a different crowd takes over and the Mets gained a split with a 10-4 win. A combined 86,236 fans and it was baseball with home runs, errors, timely hitting, and plenty of runs.

And for the Mets, the wins are important. They are trying to stay afloat and get to that. 500 mark as their schedule gets tougher before the All-Star break. A split for the Yankees at 41-25 kept them with identical records and tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the Al East.

But it all starts with this rivalry and what it has meant. Purists will say, interleague play ruins the game. MLB, the Yankees, and Mets, well they look at the interest and of course revenue that is gained when the two locals meet four times on the schedule this season.

The next two are across the Robert F, Kennedy Bridge at Citi Field, July 2-3rd. No designated hitter than in the National League ballpark so the game will be played the original way.

Managers Aaron Boone of the Yankees and Mickey Callaway of the Mets look at these games as they do with all the 162. They realize how important this series is for fan pride, however, they manage to win and go about their business. It’s Yankees-Mets and still baseball games that are important.

In the nightcap win, Jason Vargas continued to be the Mets consistent starter. The lefthander, 3-3 with a 3.68 ERA, in his last eight starts has a 2.20 ERA.

“Same old Vargas,” Callaway said. “Executed his pitches.”

As for the bounce back win that saw the Mets hit three home runs, including a first inning three-run long shot from Pete Alonso, 22nd for the rookie and number 3 from from Carlos Gomez, Callaway said, “It was huge. Got slapped in the face to lose like we did in the first game but gotta give credit to the players they did a great job.”

Yeah the Mets got bounced around in that day game. Zack Wheeler was inconsistent. Two of his 10 home runs given up in his last six starts came off the bats of Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela. For Sanchez, his American League Tying 20th in the eighth inning. Urshela hit number 5 in the fourth inning off Wheeler.

Juan Lagares and Amed Rosario drove in runs against Yankees starter and winner Masahiro Tanaka.

But this was again for the baseball fans of New York and a split let them go home happy. A split also meant it was a productive day for the managers and their teams that get a well deserved day of rest before Thursday. The Yankees open a four-game series in Chicago and the Mets return to Citi Field also with a four-game series as they host the Cardinals.

It’s back to National and American League baseball.

