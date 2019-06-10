David Ortiz Expected to Make Full Recovery After Shooting

Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

David Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery after being shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to multiple news reports.

Ortiz was taken to Abel Gonzalez clinic where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the back. According to Leo Ortiz, the father of David Ortiz, the bullet did not hit any major organs and had immediately exited his body.

“Please do not let me die. I am a good man.” Ortiz told doctors in the emergency room, according to ESPN.

In the surveillance footage of the crime scene the shooter can be seen approaching Ortiz from behind and shooting him at near point-blank range. According to police, the shooter is in custody but further details concerning the motive is unknown.

Ortiz was one of three victims in the shooting that took place Sunday night. The second victim has been identified as Jhoel Lopez, a Dominican TV host, who was with Ortiz at the time of the shooting. ESPN has reported that Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte has stated that the police believe Lopez was hit in the leg by the same bullet that pierced through Ortiz.

The 10-time All-Star is a legend on and off the baseball diamond. In his 20-year Major League Baseball career, Ortiz has won three World Series championships with the Boston Red Sox. He is also a LatinoMVP Award winner. Ortiz spends his days living in both the United States and Dominican Republic since retiring after the 2016 season.

“Big Papi will be around for a long time.” Leo Ortiz said reassuring us all.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with David Ortiz and the victims of this senseless act of violence.