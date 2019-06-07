Tempers Flared But Not deGrom

Credit: Bill Menzel/ latino Sports

Flushing, NY: One run game in the eighth inning Friday night at Citi Field and the Mets let another one get away from them. And that inning had nothing to do with Jacob deGrom who tossed his eighth quality start and his third double digit strikeout game of 10.

The Mets lost 5-1 to the Colorado Rockies in the first game of the season between the teams. They hit another home run at Citi Field, and the`14th straight game continued to set a mark at home when Michael Conforto his 12th in the sixth inning.

But they lost another game after taking two of three from the Giants. And that eighth inning had a few fireworks that saw a bench clearing situation and no ejections.

Drew Gagnon hit Ian Desmond with a pitch, this after the Rockies rallied for three runs. intent or not, the Mets had no spark and the Rockies won their second straight game, 10th in their last 12.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said, “It was just boys being boys playing the game,” when asked about the brawl that just appeared to be a nuisance and delay of the game.

Antonio Senzatela of Velencia Venezuela improved to 5-4. The Rockies’ 24-year old right-hander tossed his third straight quality start dating back to May 28 though he failed to record a strikeout for the first time in a career start.

Regardless he limited the Mets to a run and four hits in six innings.

“I threw pitches down the zone,” said Senzateia who made his sixth start on the road and recorded a career 200 Major League strikeout last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Said Senzatela, “felt I could go more but it wasn’t my decision.”

NOTES: Robinson Cano remained out of the Mets lineup and is still questionable about starting game two of the series Saturday night. The left quad is uncomfortable and the Mets continue to use caution as it pertains to their second baseman.

“Everything feels good today,” Cano said prior to the game. “In my mind I want to play.”

Comment: Ring786@aol.com