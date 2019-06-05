Mets Bullpen Loses Another One

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: This was another implosion of the Mets bullpen at Citi Field Tuesday night. And manager Mickey Callaway was the first to admit he made a mistake in lifting starter Noah Syndergaard with two outs in the seventh inning and his team ahead 3-2 against the visiting Giants.

And the decision to lift Syndergaard for Seth Lugo, this after throwing 103 pitches was costly. A single to Evan Longoria changed everything as the tying run scored. The Mets bullpen would implode giving up six runs in the 10th inning which paved the way to a 9-3 loss.

So another Mets loss and due to a bullpen that has given up over an astonishing 70 or more runs from the 8th inning on.

“Looking back on it like to have that one back,” Callaway said in his post game press conference. And that statement was reiterated more than once about a decision that proved costly in a loss to one of the worst teams in the National League.

Callaway, a manager that is constantly under rumors of being dismissed, and because of the Mets poor standing, also said he told his team the same thing about wishing he could have that one back.

But the Mets can’t have this one back. They have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. The bullpen is not doing anything to stop the talk about the possible dismissal of the manager.

“We all learn from it,” Syndergaard said. The learning was about his manager who went with the percentages that backfired in a game the Mets wanted to win after returning home from a 2-5 road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sydnergaard showed his displeasure leaving the mound. He got some run support as the Mets homered in their 11th straight home game. Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos hit home run balls out to left center and over the left field wall in the sixth inning.

“We need to put more runs on the board,” Alonso said. Though the bullpen has to better their approach and perhaps it could be a mental thing. Regardless, of Ramos tying a season high of three hits that was not enough.

Despite Edwin Diaz, fanning three batters in the ninth inning and the 2018 Latino Sports AL MVP Relief Pitcher of the Year striking out six in his last two outings, this was an implosion.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy win his 1,000th career game. But the Mets have to try and find an answer to their bullpen woes. One mistake by a manager should not have come down to a loss like this.

