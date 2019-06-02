Photos: Sanchez Helps Yankees Secure Win against Red Soxs, Go for Sweep Sunday Night

Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, N.Y. — In front of an electric crowd under the bright lights at Yankee Stadium, catcher Gary Sanchez lifted the Yankees to a 5-3 win over Boston with home run No. 18 on the season Saturday night.

Despite having pitcher Domingo Germán struggle early on, the Yankees offense came alive against right-handed pitcher Rick Porcello with RBIs from Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu in the bottom of the second inning and a two-run home run from Sanchez in the fifth inning.

The Red Sox got to Germán early in the game with Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon striking first with the first run of the game. Leon, a Maracaibo, Venezuela native, went 3-for-3 on the night, driving in two of the Red Soxs’ three runs on the night.