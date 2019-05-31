Photos: New York Yankees Snag Win from Red Sox in Game One of Rivalry Series

Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, N.Y. — The New York Yankees did not let a home run from Red Soxs third baseman Rafael Devers in the bottom of the second inning spoil their night. DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks provided a pair of RBIs to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead and their 37th win of the season. Skilled defensive plays from the Yankees infield made a statement, not allowing the Red Sox offense to score more than a single run on Friday night.

The Yankees hope to carry the winning momentum into Saturday night’s game with Domingo Germán (9-1, 3.43 ERA) on the mound against right-handed pitcher Rick Porcello (4-4, 4.41 ERA).