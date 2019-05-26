Who’s The Best Team In Baseball Right Now?

Bronx, NY: I know that many loyal Bronx Bombers fans might believe that the Yankees are one of the best teams winning without their super stars, but NO.
Some Red Sox fans might be hyped seeing how their World Champions had a terrible start, but seem to be back on the championship winning strip, but NO
Astros, Tampa Bay and Cleveland Indians fans also believe their teams are playing well enough to think their teams are the best, but NO.
The best team right now in baseball: The Minnesota Twins. Read the article we’ve linked below from fellow Latinosports.com contributor, Dan Schlossberg.
