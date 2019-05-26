Tigers Helped Mets Get Back To Normal

Credit: Bill Menzel/ latino Sports

Flushing, NY: On the mound it was Zack Wheeler, Jeurys Familia a Latino Sports MVP recipient and Edwin Diaz the 2018 MVP Latino Sports AL Relief Pitcher. Adeiny Hechavarria hit another home run and those three runs were all the Mets needed Sunday afternoon at Citi Field. They completed a 6-1 homestand after taking two of three from the Detroit Tigers.

This 4-3 Mets win got them back to .500. That’s what this team wanted to achieve. They are more interesting to watch after that horrible four-game sweep in Miami before this homestand commenced. A four game sweep over the Washington Nationals provided the confidence.

Friday night, if it weren’t for the bullpen letting the game get away, a 9-8 loss to the Tigers, we are talking about the Mets heading to Dodger Stadium with a seven-game win streak.

And for the Tigers, a continued plan to rebuild. Though, Nicholas Castellanos, 3-for-4, drove in all three Tigers runs including a home run off Mets’ starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning.

“I’m not a power hitter,” Hechavarria said through an interpreter.He said about the home run, his second this week, “That just happened to go out. I just try to do my job to help the team any way possible.”

Regardless, the Mets are feeling this momentum. That last road trip of 1-5, a sweep at the hand of the Marlins, talk of dismissing manager Mickey Callaway, that’s all in the past.

“Credit this team and fan base,” Callaway said. He was grateful for the support in a week that was at Citi Field that commenced Monday and had a little of everything. The speculation was over, because for now, the manager is staying put.

Callaway, got the reinforcements with the unexpected injuries to Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, and to Michael Conforto who returned to the lineup Sunday. He gave credit to his front office and the newcomers on his roster who contributed to the success of these past seven games.

“We’ve been harping on our depth all offfseason,” Callaway said. “Trying to build the best we could. It kept things from spiraling out of control.”

He assured the fans base, saying, “We will be competitive.” He thanked GM Brodie Van Wegenen for adding depth to the roster. Hechavarria, a free agent in February, signed a minor league contract and arrived from Triple -A Syracuse on May 3rd.

The depth was needed. Robinson Cano is on the injured list with a bad quad. In stepped Hechavarria who had the go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth inning Friday night and added another one on Sunday. Two of his three games, Hechavarria has homered in Mets wins.

Those home runs have made a difference. But there is a lot more that has suddenly turned a dismal Mets ship into something positive, and one can feel that energy in the clubhouse.

Carlos Gomez, a veteran, came home. His glove in the outfield and three-run homer Thursday night were highlights. This from a player who signed a minor league deal and was quickly put in the lineup after a short stay at Syracuse and he has quickly been adopted and has adapted.

But it comes down to winning these ballgames and against teams that should be beat. Also, as Todd Frazier said, “You win series, you’re going to make the playoffs at the very least.”

Dominic Smith, he’s another part of this. He is finally getting the opportunity. Off the bench, his hits lead the National League. Sunday, his sixth start, he got hold of a sinker in the fourth that went for a double to right-center which led to a run More aggressive at the plate and It shows, with two doubles, an RBI, three runs scored, two walks in his last seven games.

He said, as a team the Dodgers series was circled on the calendar. That’s always an indication about the mood and what went on this week at Citi Field. The fact is, these Mets after those eighth inning heroics this week, well they are never out of a game that is within reach.

The bullpen, and for the most part, has been effective. Familia had the sinker working again and stranded both inherited runners in the eighth inning. Diaz, now in a four-out save role, used 32 pitches in the ninth and notched his 13th save.

“I just want to lock down the game for us,” Diaz said through an interpreter. “No closer wants to give up the tying run, the go-ahead run. Feel really prepared.” He said, some struggles are similar to the 57 saves of last season.

All for Wheeler, who is trying to be more consistent. He retired thirteen Tigers in a row and had his longest outing since September 12 of last season with 7.1 innings.

“I know how we’ve been talking about our potential,” Smith said. “And what we can do, and what we’re capable of doing. I felt like this week was just a testament of that.”

Yes, it was a good week for the Mets as the Tigers continue to rebuild.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com