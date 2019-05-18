Urshela Hands the Yankees Keys to First Place On Top AL East with Walk-Off Against Rays

Bronx, NY — The New York Yankees didn’t allow a rain delay dampen their chances of digging themselves out of a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Third baseman Gio Urshela knocked in the game-winning run with a RBI single against José Alvardo, giving the Yankees the walk-off win and sole possession of first place in the American League East.
“Great at bats all night, tonight obviously a couple hits the other way and then he absolutely scolded that ball,” manager Aaron Boone said on Gio Urshela’s night, “They had him played perfectly but he hit it so hard to get it over his head, just another, him coming up in a big way like he has much of the year so far.”
Urshela was given the opportunity to come up clutch in the ninth inning with the help of a leadoff home run from Luke Voit, a 10-pitch at-bat from Gleyber Torres that resulted in a double and a wild-pitch scoring pinch-hitter Thairo Estrada to help the Yankees succeed their ninth inning rally.
“Trying to bring the runner to home plate, I was trying to control my emotion and then I got the hit,” Urshela said describing his game winning at-bat against Alvardo. “Everyone is positive and one hundred percent, they come here to fight every game.”
Kendrys Morales hit his first home run as a Yankee into the second deck at Yankee Stadium in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead.
“Guys are playing well, I love the way we’re coming in every day, the way we’re competing day in and day out,” Boone said on his team winning their fourth straight game and taking the lead the American League East, “I’m happy with that.”
