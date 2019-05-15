Yankees Rolling Along Even With Bad News

Credit: MLB.com

Bronx: NY The Yankees continue to roll along and despite more bad news on the injury front a doubleheader sweep over the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday in the Bronx won’t hurt. The momentum is there and at the close of play Wednesday night were in a first place tie with Tampa Bay in the AL East.

And these latest wins came after rain caused one game of the three with Baltimore to be postponed to a later day in August. They were rested and ready to go and got the abbreviated two-game sweep. In turn, a first place three-game meeting with Tampa Bay begins Friday night in the Bronx.

The bad news was season ending surgery for Miguel Andujar. The Latino Sports 2018 AL Rookie of The Year will undergo season ending surgery repairing a labrum tear to his right shoulder. Surgery is scheduled for Monday and will be performed by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

Gleyber Torres, the Yankees shortstop, hit a combined three home runs in the two games. Two were hit in the Yankees 5-3 win in Game 1. Number 8 of the season was a solo shot in the fourth inning of the second game, and in the process became the first Yankee to hit three home runs in a doubleheader since Brett Gardner accomplished the feat in September of 2015 against the Blue Jays.

Domingo German, the Yankees Right-hander earned his Major League leading eighth win pitching 7.0 innings, 6-hits and a run in the Yankees 3-1 win that swept the series.

“His changeup and fastball and three pitches,” said manager Aaron Boone. He lifted German, 8-1, 2.50 ERA after seven innings and said, “Tired a bit after the seventh.”

Yankees relievers combined to retire 17 -of-20 batters in the double tilt. Aroldis Chapman recorded a save in both Yankees wins and did that for the second time in his career.

NOTES: Hanser Alberto hit a sac fly in the fifth inning whch accounted for the Orioles only run in the second game…

Jonathan Villar, 3-for-4 picked up his second multi-hit performance in his last three games and is hitting .319 in 11 career games at Yankee Stadium…

Rio Ruiz picked up his eighth multi-hit game of the season for the Orioles. He has has safely in six of his last seven games and eight of his last 10.

