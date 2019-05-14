Bronx, NY: There is an old saying, “records were made to be broken” and broken indeed they will especially in baseball. The fact that baseball today has much of the science of technology that allows players to learn more about themselves, their opposing pitchers and batters knowing their pitchers much more than ever before is one contributing factor to help break old records. The other fact is that baseball allows for long-term contracts that will give players the ability if they remain healthy to break records.

The most recent record to be set in baseball was Albert Pujols who ranks fourth on Major League Baseball’s all-time RBI list behind Hank Aaron (2,297), Babe Ruth (2,213) and Alex Rodríguez (2,086). Albert hit a 2-and-0 fastball from left-hander Ryan Carpenter a solid 415 feet into the left-field seats for his 639th homerun and 3,107th hit of his career.

This hit put Albert in another league alongside, Hank Aaron and Alex Rodríguez as the only players with 600 homers, 3,000 hits and 2,000 RBIs.

We in Latino Sports congratulate Albert who also holds another record perhaps not known by many sports experts. He has won six LatinoMVP awards, the most prestigious and oldest award given to Latino baseball players.