Focus Meeting And Mets Hit With It

Credit: Sportsday Wire

Flushing,NY: Before the start of the Mets three-game series with the Marlins and brief homestand Friday night at Citi Field, manager Mickey Callaway met with CEO Jeff Wilpon and GM Brodie Van Wagenen. It was a so called meeting of content and how the Mets could do better after a 1-6 road trip and their continued inability to get hits and score runs.

Apparently that meeting focused on the issue. Or it was facing the Marlins, a team that sits last in baseball when scoring runs that led to their eight- run- eight- hit first inning and 11-2 win.

That marked the second time in team history the Mets scored eight or more runs in the first inning. The first was July 12, 1979 vs. the Dodgers.

A highlight of that inning, the first career grand slam for Amed Rosario and second for a Met this season. Robinson Cano also had two hits in that inning and became the fourth active player with 1,200 career runs joining Albert Pujois, Miguel Cabrera, and Ian Kinsler.

“Don’t see that type of inning often,” Callaway said. “It’s rare. Always said we could score runs. Proud we tact on more runs. We have to continue to focus and play like we did tonight.”

Rosario, has been one of the consistent hitters in a Mets lineup which has been a disappointment and has contributed despite a Mets 17-20 start prior to their game Friday night. His hitting streak of six games was extended, and Rosario has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games.

The shortstop, also leading all of baseball in fielding errors, could not be reached for comment. Mets publicity personnel said that Rosario was not available and left the building. In other words, not available to comment until Saturday and no explanation was offered.

Regardless, it was an impressive hitting performance at Citi Field for the Mets. Hits have been hard to come and Wilson Ramos also recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season, first since April 4 against the Nationals.They were among the 15 hits off Marlins pitching.

The Mets have also won six straight against the Marlins and have hit 21 homers in 16 home games this season, including the three in this game. Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil also hit home runs.

It also was not a good night for Pablo Lopez, the Marlins right-hander. From Cabimas Venezuela. The first eight Mets hitters he faced in that first inning all reached base.

He surrendered a career high 10 runs, 10 hits,three home runs and lost his fifth start of the year. It was the shortest outing of his career in 3.0 innings.

However for the Mets, it was all about focus. And it is also about getting wins against teams in their division, though the Marlins with the worst record in baseball are a team you are supposed to beat.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com