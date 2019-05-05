Canelo Unifies Titles Makes Sense

Credit: MatchRoom Boxing USA

New York: Yes Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas did what he had to do. Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the DAZN stream Network it was Alavarez unifying the middleweight titles with a 12-round unanimous win over Daniel Jacobs. A first half of a fight for Canelo and a second half that put Jacobs in position for a possible win as he took control from the seventh round and grabbed most points on the scorecard except for one.

But the win goes to Caenlo Alvarez. He is once again the top fighter among middleweights and in that top five as best pound-for-pound. And not like two previous fights with Gennady Golovkin, (Triple G) there was no controversy.

Judges had it 115-113, 115-113, 116-112.It was scored here 115-113 and that was fair.One important aspect of this fight, Alvarez, known for throwing many punches to the body, could not get that advantage. Jacobs took cover and prevented Alvarez from doing what others have failed to do.

So the middleweight division for now belongs to the Mexican, Canelo Alvarez. He may have come into this fight in the best shape of his career and improved to 51-2-34 K0’s. He has become the first Mexican fighter to unify the titles. He is the richest athlete in sports with his $365 million 12-fight deal with DAZN and Matchroom Boxing.

Alvarez connected on 40 percent of his punches compared to the 20 percent of Jacobs.

As for a third fight with Golovkin, he said ” “No, for me, it’s over. But if the people want another fight, we’ll do it again, and I’ll beat him again and That’s why I’m here. That’s what I was born for. To fight. To defend what’s mine. I’ll fight anyone.”

But it makes sense for another fight and easier to make because Golovkintwo weeks ago signed a new and lucrative promotional deal with DAZN and Matchroom.

