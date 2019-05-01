Connect with us

Cano Greets Latino Leaders Program

Credit: NY Mets

Bronx, NY: Earlier today, Robinson Canó and Luis Rojas joined students at Ellis Prep (NYC Mission Society) in the Bronx and participated in a student-designed project about character and identity.

The Mets’ Latino Leaders Program aims to utilize the appeal of the Mets and their Latino players to motivate, cultivate and empower Latino students to become exemplary leaders in their schools and their communities.

