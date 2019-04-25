Kudos To Yankees On Climate Change

Bronx, NY: While many people speak about the issue of climate change, very few are doing enough to address this major looming problem. It’s understandable as many do not really see the problem as a major one because they do not believe that it affects them. Short of those who have been struck by category 5 hurricanes like hurricane Maria that destroyed several islands in the Caribbean, or those in Paradise California that were affected by the worst fire in recent history, or those in the mid-west that have been hit by a record number of tornadoes, people just don’t seem to understand that climate change is real.

That’s why I give major kudos to the New York Yankees when they became the first major North American sports team to sign on to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, the aim of which is to bring greenhouse emissions in line with the Paris Climate Change Agreement and inspire others to take ambitious climate action.

Yankees Managing General Partner, Hal Steinbrenner said, “The New York Yankees are proud to support the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework. For many years the Yankees have been implementing the type of climate action now enshrined in the Sports for Climate Action principles, and with this pledge the Yankees commit to continue to work collaboratively with our sponsors, fans and other relevant stakeholders to implement the UN’s climate action agenda in sports.”

As per their press release, the team joins numerous prominent international organizations committed to the Framework, including the International Olympic Committee, FIFA, the French Tennis Federation-Roland Garros, Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, UEFA, World Surf League, Formula E, and others.

For more information, please visit https://unfccc.int/news/new-york-yankees-become-first-major-north-american-team-to-join-un-sports-for-climate-action