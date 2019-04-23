Wheeler Is Back To Normal

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Robinson Cano said Zack Wheeler had his best stuff and that was evident early and for seven innings at Citi Field Tuesday night. Wheeler used a dominating curve and fastball and he struck out 9 of their first 13 batters.

The Mets with Wheeler, who also hit his first career home run, went on to a 9-0 win and sent a message to their division rivals in the NL East. Wheeler struck out seven consecutive Phillies from the second to the fourth inning.

The Right-hander also also drove in two runs in the second inning with a double to right.

“Probably one of the best games I’ve seen him throw,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

Wheeler became the fifth player in franchise history to hit a home run and strike out 10 or more batters in a game. Overall he finished with 11. The Mets were also able to save their bullpen for the finale of the series Wednesday evening.

Closer Edwin Diaz, the Latino Sports AL 2018 Relief Pitcher of the Year, pitched the final inning in the Mets 5-1 win Monday night.

“You want to be in a groove early,” Wheeler said. “Went after guys better with the first strike.”

Wheeler also became the first 100/100 pitcher of the season, He threw a fastball at 100 and his home run ball to left-center on the first pitch from Zach Eflin was recorded over 100 MPH.

Mets pitchers have recorded three home runs this season which tied them with Arizona for the Major League lead.

The only highlight for the Phillies, now a game behind the Mets in the division, was Maikel Franco. The Azua, Dominican Republic native has reached base safely in each of his last five games. His double in the fourth inning broke up the seven consecutive strikeouts.

Franco also recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

