Lopez Living Up To Takeover

By Adam Caceres

New York: Just this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden boxing fans witnessed a New York native and rising star, Teofimo Lopez(12-0, 6KO), put on a show against his toughest opponent yet, Edis Tatli(31-2, 10KO) for the NABF title. The rising boxer of Honduran decent finished the fight with a sensational 5th round KO.

Of course, with Teofimo Lopez you should except a Fortnite dance after the fight and he did not disappoint. Is the fortnight dance necessary after every time Lopez finishes the fight with a KO, absolutely not. Then again Lopez is promoting himself, not only for the casual boxing fans or the hardcore fans, but also for the gamers. To be more specific the Fortnight players. Fortnight is an mass-multiplayer game that has over 40 million active users with 50 million copies sold last year. As a business standpoint Teofimo Lopez is living up to the Takeover

“I want a world title shot next,” he said. “That’s what I want. We promised to take over the show, and once again, I took it over,”.

It’s not only about ending a fight with a knockout but also finishing it up with a dance to remember him by which is a staple in Fortnight victories. Whether you like his dancing or not, a lot of people are watching him. Either to lose, win or to see what Fortnight celebration he’ll do next.

With Teofimo Lopez opening a new demographic of fans, he’ll put more fans in the seats and also have Central America backing him up. “WBC is pushing, WBC wants Teofimo to represent their belt.” With that being said, Lopez is putting Honduras on the boxing map and it’s also time for Honduras to embrace boxing, not only soccer, because now they have one of their own representing them.