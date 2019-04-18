The Bronx: Once in a while I have to deviate from the daily box scores and sports headline news to keeping it real. Today I want to share the article below. Why? Because the issue of race and sports is one that gets so distracted and covered up by our daily and corporate news routines that once is a while you need to bring it back to reality. Sometimes we need something to read like this to give the issue of racism the attention it deserves. We link this article that I believe all sports fans need to read.
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/kyle-korver-utah-jazz-nba
