Yanks Tie Series 1 – 1 on Strong CC Outing

Bronx, NY: The Yanks evened the series with the Chicago White Sox at one-a-piece by a score of 4-0 thanks to the strong five scoreless innings of CC Sabathia in his season debut and a bullpen that also delivered to preserve the Yankee win.

This was a beautiful day for baseball as the lingering cold and clouds left and the baseball Gods blessed the South Bronx with a great summer like day for baseball. Sabathia strong pitching performance was the key. His performance earned him a spot in the record books as he became the first pitcher in Major League history to throw at least five scoreless innings with one hit or fewer and no walks in consecutive starts, “don’t call that a comeback!”

Aaron Judge helped out offensively with a eighth-inning homerun into his courtroom in lower right field that helped seal the Yankee win.

Former Yankee Ivan Nova also pitched well for the Sox as he held the Yanks scoreless through six innings. The Yankee fans did good by giving Nova an appreciative applause when he was relieved and walked off the field. Who says the Yankee fans don’t have any class?

The Yankees broke the game open when they took advantage on an error by second baseman Sox, Yolmer Sanchez that should have been an inning ending double play. Mistakes hurt and the Yankees took advantage of that one.