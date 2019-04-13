Jimenez Had A Night To Remember In The Bronx

Credit: MLB.com

Bronx,NY: On a nasty evening in the Bronx the Yankees lost a rain shortened 7-inning game 9-6 to the Chicago White Sox. Catcher Gary Sanchez was the newest addition to the teams injured list with a bad left calf.

Then, during a rain delay, GM Brian Cashman updated the status of Dellin Betances. The Latino Sports AL Relief Pitcher MVP will be sidelined for another month or more with more complication with his right shoulder. He is scheduled for an injection to localize additional swelling of inflammation.

So the Yankees injury list grows, 12 players,including half of the starting lineup. Though CC Sabathia will return from the injury ward and start game two of the series against Chicago Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

It’s a different story with the White Sox. They snapped a five game losing streak and their roster includes a Major League high 15 players of Latino descent.They are starving to win on their side of Chicago with youth and a mix of a few veterans.

Friday night in the Bronx, and with the White Sox and Yankees tied at 5 in the fifth inning, Eloy Jimenez drove a 2-1 pitch into Monument Park. A number 3 prospect in baseball with a six- year $46 million contract, Jimenez had his first multi-home run game nd gave the White Sox a lead.

“I felt good,” he said. “I got the first one out of the way”

And then in the seventh inning, before a 41-minute rain delay that eventually ended the game, Jimenez, from Santo Domingo Dominican Republic, hit his second home run off Chad Green into the White Sox bullpen in left-center.

White Sox manage Rick Renteria has been waiting to see this power from the rookie outfielder.

“How about that kid?” he said. “He played a pretty good game, Again over time has a lot of talent. He had a really nice game for him. It was nice to see it. Again, over time he will have good days and bad days. Today was a good day.”

“There will be many more to come,”Jimenez said. He smiled and patiently got the silent treatment in the dugout after the first home run. The home run ball was retrieved and Jimenez said it will be displayed with the bat in his bedroom.

He was obtained from the Cubs in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana on July 13, 2017 and named by Baseball America as a Number 1 prospect best hitter for average and best power in the White Sox system.

At 22-years of age, Jimenez became the youngest White Sox player with two home runs in a game since Harold Baines on September 7, 1980.

He said, “I’m going to look at the bat every single day.” The Yankees,in a struggle, hope to stop that bat in the next two games of this series.

“He showed his power,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

