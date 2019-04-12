Bus Trip To HOF, Cooperstown, NY – South Bronx “Dice Presente” For Mariano & Edgar.

El Bronx, NY: Ever since of the announcement of this years Hall Of Fame (HOF) inductee’s that include the first player to ever be inducted unanimously, legendary New York Yankee closer, Mariano Rivera and Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgardo Martínez we have been receiving many inquiries about our customary bus trip to Cooperstown, NY. Having two Latinos inducted on the same day is historic. Mariano from Panamanian and Edgar from Puerto Rico is one why the number of inquiries so early in the year.

Our bus trips started in 1999 when Orlando Cepeda was finally inducted into the HOF we noticed that many Puerto Ricans and Latinos from the South Bronx were interested in attending. However, given the economic situation of the South Bronx very few families and individuals had the means to travel 189 miles to Cooperstown, NY. Several of us in Latino Sports were definitely going to attend with our families not just to cover the event, but to also witness the second Puerto Rican inducted (Roberto Clemente was the first in 1973) into the prestigious baseball museum.

We had so many of our friends ask us if we had room in our cars that we decided to rent a bus. That one bus turned into three busses and the beginning of a tradition that every time a Latino baseball player is inducted, Latino Sports organizes a bus trip to Cooperstown, NY. The trips have become a pilgrimage for many of friends, family and us as we turn the trip as we Latinos do, CELEBRATION.

This year’s bus is already half full thus we decided to publish this to advise anyone of our readers that if you want to attend this years historic ceremony contact us ASAP.

Email: Latsports@aol.com

Phone: 718-402-9310