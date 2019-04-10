Mets Find Other Ways To Score Runs

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Wilson Ramos hit a ground ball past second base in the fifth inning at Citi Field Wednesday night and drove in two runs. It was his second at bat in a weird inning that saw the Mets score six runs which eventually led to a 9-6 win over the Minnesota Twins.

A fifth inning for the Mets that included two hits, Brandon Nimmo hit by a pitch and Twins’ pitchers issuing six walks. You don’t see that often but on this first Mets homestand of the season walks and home runs seemed to be the dominant thing.

“We did a good job being patient,” sad Mets manager Mickey Callaway. “Being able to not chase a ball and do too much and take us out of an inning.”

Except this was one of those innings of early season baseball in April. The Mets managed to get runs because Andrew Vasquez and Martin Perez could not find the strike zone. The two combined for six earned runs and it was ugly.

“We are patient and it showed tonight with the approach at the plate,” said Ramos. A key off season acquisition, Ramos is hitting .462 with a double and eight RBI with runners in scoring position.

Seven consecutive Mets in that inning reached base. The runs were good enough to earn Noah Syndergaard his frst win of the season in his second start. It was his 19th career start striking out at least seven without issuing a walk in 7.0 innings.

“We needed a starter to go deep today,” said Callaway. “That’s Noah Syndergaard.”

It was also the first time the Mets walked 10 or more times in a game since August 8 of last season against the Reds when they waled 11 times.

Not a clean win for the Mets. The Twins left New York with a split of two games and with more questions about a bullpen that let a game get away.

New York departed on a 10-game road trip to Atlanta, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. And they feel good about themselves after this first homestand of the new season that included losing two of three from the division rival Washington Nationals.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com