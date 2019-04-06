Cano and Mets Have No Quit

Flushing, NY: After the Mets come from behind with a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field Saturday afternoon one thing is certain and that is no quit with this team. The Mets used the home run ball and picked up each other.

Five home runs by the Mets also stopped the discussion about this team not able to win in their ballpark. The home run ball helped and the five at Citi Field was the third time a Mets team has hit that many in the 10th year since Citi Field opened the gates.

“I wasn’t thinking of a homer to tie the game just a double to get on base,” Cano said about bis shot to right field that followed a long ball to deep center that was hit by Pete Alonso in a three-run eighth inning.

That was the difference in this one. The Mets used power and came from behind. Cano, said, ” We picked Familia up” He was referring to Jeurys Familia who gave up three runs in that eighth inning. He did not have his best stuff and two of those runs were via the home run. It was the first time in his career that Familia has allowed two home runs in a game and in the same inning.

But this was about a Mets team that showed no quit. Manager Mickey Callaway said from the beginning of spring training this would be a team with that “Never say die attitude”

And the home run ball is a part of that attitude. The Mets have a lineup that has been hitting to the opposite field and that showed more during their first two series against the Nationals and Marlins on the road. Saturday it was the home run ball and that got this win.

Both home runs this season for Cano have come against the Nationals. Cano ranks seventh all-time in batting average against Washington.

“We are all on the same page,” Cano said. “They scored but we never give up. Peter came up. We are all going out to compete and give everything we got.”

So this was a lineup that all contributed. A Mets team that showed no quit and saw newcomer Keon Broxton drive in the game winning run with an RBI in that eighth inning. Edwin Diaz closed the door with his fourth save of the season and third in a week against the Nationals.

Cano also discussed the power of Alonso. How Michael Conforto was able to drive the ball to deep right for his first home run of the season. And there were the two home runs and first career multi home run game from newcomer J.D. Davis.

“A lot of talent will pay dividends,” said Callaway. Saturday at Citi Field it was a team effort and no quit from these Mets. And with a veteran like Robinson Cano, a major off-season acquisition, his status and contributions to the lineup add to that depth and attitude of no quit.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com