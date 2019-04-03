Ronald José Acuña Blanco Jr. is a Venezuelan professional baseball outfielder for the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball. He made his MLB debut in 2018 at the age of 21 and won the prestigious National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award. This young man has what it takes enough to get the Braves to open their checkbook and sign him to a long term deal. He reminds senior sports writer and frequent contributor to Latinosports.com, Dan Schlosberg of another Brave of years past, Hank Aaron.
Below, we share the following article written by, Dan Schlosberg.
We would like to hear from Braves fans. Do you think the Braves made the right move in signing Acuña to a long term contract right after his rookie year?
Recent Articles
- Cano and Mets Have No Quit April 6, 2019
- Robles Gets To Noah On Opening Day April 4, 2019
- Gallery: Opening Day Week from The Bronx April 4, 2019
- Talking About MLB Contracts: What do you think of this one? April 3, 2019
- Andújar Optimistic As Are Yankees April 2, 2019
- Opening Day For Voit And Yankees March 28, 2019
- Mariano Rivera Returns to the Bronx March 28, 2019
- Fearless Forecast: Yanks v Dodgers Likely This Fall March 28, 2019
- Who Were The Top Latino Players In 2018? March 22, 2019
- Bronx Boy Looking Towards NBA March 22, 2019