Who Were The Top Latino Players In 2018?

2018 LATINO MVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

BRONX, N.Y. (March 20, 2019) — For 29 years Latino Sports has promised to shine a light on Latinos in the sports industry by bridging the gap between professional athletes and our Latino and non-Latino community. When Rubén Sierra did not win the American League Most Valuable Player Award following the 1989 season (.306 average, 29 home runs, 116 RBIs), the Latino MVP Award was born in 1990 to recognize Sierra and Latino players who were overlooked and rightfully deserved recognition for their achievements.

Eight Latino players will be receiving the 2018 Latino MVP Award for the first time in their respective category. The recipients have performed at the highest level and have showcased their abilities throughout the 2018 season, earning them the most prestigious award for a Latino athlete. Throughout the 2019 regular season Latino Sports and the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) will proudly present the awards to each individual winner.

2018 Latino MVP Award winners:

Latino American League MVP: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Soxs

Latino National League MVP: Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

Latino MVP American League Pitcher: Luis Severino, New York Yankees

Latino MVP National League Pitcher: Jhoulys Chacín, Milwaukee Brewers

Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer: Edwin Díaz, Seattle Mariners

Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer: Felipe Vázquez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Latino MVP American League Rookie: Miguel Andújar, New York Yankees

Latino MVP National League Rookie: Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves