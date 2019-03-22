PS 25 Students Basketball Team Play @ Barclays Center

The P.S. 25 Cubs Boys basketball team had the incredible opportunity to play at the Barclays Center earlier this month. The event was organized by Dan Marascia of Public School 1and many other contributors.

It was quite an experience for these So. Bx students to not only visit the Barclays Center, but to play. (Photo courtesy PS 25)

Schools from all over the Bronx, as well as other boroughs participated. P.S. 25, coached by Mike Cronin, knocked off previously unbeaten P.S. 66. It was an unforgettable day for these student-athletes as they had the opportunity to play on an NBA court and then stay for the Brooklyn Nets game that evening and even stand next to NBA players during the national anthem of the Brooklyn Nets VS. Washington Wizards game.

This was experience meant a lot to all participating student-athletes to have the support of their families and our community at the event. P.S. 25 has seen a tremendous increase in student morale, academics, social-emotional well being and community involvement since athletics began at the school. We look forward to many more opportunities like this, as well as in other sports and involving our girls.