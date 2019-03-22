Bronx Boy Looking Towards NBA

BOCA RATON, FL (March 21, 2019) – EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS MANAGEMENT, LLC (ESM) is excited to announce the signing of ADONIS DE LA ROSA out of BRONX, NY.

ADONIS has signed with ESM’s Top Basketball Agent, Matt Boyer. ADONIS played this past season at the University of Illinois where he was described as a “basketball savant” by Head Coach, Brad Underwood. Before Illinois, ADONIS played two seasons at Kent State where he averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds per game during his last season.

ADONIS graduated from Kent State with a degree in Educational Studies. ADONIS is currently enrolled in Illinois’ Graduate Program and will be earning his master’s degree in Recreation, Sport and Tourism this summer.

ADONIS is a 7 foot center who is looking forward to showing teams he is fully recovered from his injury and is eager to get working. ADONIS will be heading down to sunny South Florida to prepare for the NBA Draft and workouts. ADONIS will be joining other top players in the country at the renowned ELITE SKILLS TRAINING NBA PRE-DRAFT PROGRAM headed up by Tony Falce, based out of Miami.

Since 2013, 34 ELITE SKILLS TRAINING players have been drafted or signed in the NBA. ADONIS is excited to begin the process of becoming a professional basketball player and not only hopes to play in the NBA in the near future, but also has dreams of representing the Dominican Republic national team.

Accolades

•Played at Christ the King High School, where he led the Royals to back-to-back city and state championships (2013 & 2014) as a junior and senior.

•Ranked as one of the top players in New York State coming out of Christ the King.

•Queens Player of the Year by the New York Daily News and first-team All-City as a senior in 2014.

•2014 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee.

•Jordan Brand Classic game participant.