So Long Bartolo Colón

Bartolo Colón is finally gong to retire. We all knew this day was about to come as the resilient – re- invented pitcher has now recognized that his magic of mixing the few pitches he has is not working. Bartolo, who will be 46 years old come May is leaving with his head up high as he has fooled father time better than the majority of baseball players that have stepped on a professional baseball field.

Latino Sports honored Bartolo Colón for his 2014 season with the prestigious LatinoMVP award. Therefore, Bartolo is leaving baseball knowing that he was recognized, not only by his many fans, but also honored for his performance by his Latino community.

Below is an article that one of our contributors wrote on Colón’ departure from baseball.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/danschlossberg/2019/02/20/a-fond-farewell-to-bartolo-colon/#42d3ed26df62