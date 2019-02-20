Manny Machado Inks Historic Deal with Padres

PC: Twitter

The Manny Machado sweepstakes is over. The four-time All-Star will pack his bags and drive south from Dodgers Stadium to Petco Park to join the San Diego Padres after inking a deal a ten-year deal worth $300 million.

Throughout the offseason, speculations on where Machado would land varied from various clubs which included the Chicago White Soxs, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. However, 26-year-old Machado signed with a team that made quite negotiations with the slugger, offering him the biggest free-agent contract in American sports history.

Since making his debut on August 9, 2012, Machado has a career .282 average with 175 home runs and 513 RBIs. Statistically, 2018 is his best season to date with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, totaling with 37 home runs and a career-high 107 RBIs and a World Series appearance.

Born in Hialeah, FL, Machado was surrounded by family members who had an immense passion for baseball. Machado’s greatest influence in life and for his love for baseball was his grandfather, Francisco Nunez who was from La Vega, Dominican Republic and rooted for the Licey Tigers in his home country. His mother Rosa Nunez is also a die-hard fan of the game and has supported his dream of becoming a baseball player by working multiple jobs so her son can have the opportunity to make the big leagues.

The two-time Gold Glove winner proudly played for the Dominican Republic in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. In his own words written to the Players Tribune, Machado talks about how proud he was to represent the Dominican Republic in his first World Baseball Classic. Even though he was born and raised in Florida, Machado profoundly represents his heritage as a Dominican-American on and off the field.

After being drafted third overall in the 2010 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Machado has made a name for himself as one of baseball’s best third baseman/shortstop and slugger. Machado hopes to take a last-place Padres team and lead them to new heights in the National League West division.