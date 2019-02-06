Brian Flores Wins Super Bowl, Becomes New Fins Head Coach in 24-Hour Span

PC: Yahoo! Sports

Sunday: Win Super Bowl LIII ✔

Monday: Become head coach of the Miami Dolphins ✔

I’m sure we can all agree, Brian Flores has had one hell of a week.

The Brooklyn native took on his fifth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and led them to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Literally. Flores helped New England make history as he coached one of the most impressive games of his career that pivoted the Patriots to a defensive victory, holding the second-highest scoring team to 3 points in Super Bowl LIII.

Flores is the son of Honduran immigrants, Raúl and María Flores, who immigrated to the United States in the 1970s before Flores was born. Flores was born and raised in Brooklyn, growing up in Brownsville, a section of Brooklyn notorious for its poor living conditions and high crime rates since the 70s and is known to be one of the toughest neighborhoods in New York City. However, that did not prevent Flores from walking down his path to success. He attended Poly Prep Country Day School before heading to Massachusetts to attend Boston College, where he would receive Bachelor’s Degree in English and Master’s Degree in Administrative Studies.

At the age of 23, Flores became a scouting assistant for the New England Patriots. Flores would spend four years as a scout before becoming an assistant on special teams for head coach Bill Belicheck. From that point on, Flores would see promotions to offense assistant to defensive assistant, safeties coach, linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator.

Most people can agree coaches who have shadowed Belicheck, have a profound respect for the way they coach players. From players attitudes on and off the field, to exemplifying one goal day in and day out: winning. Nothing more, nothing less. Now the 13th head coach in Miami Dolphins history, Flores hopes to take all of his knowledge and the experience he’s had with the Patriots organization and translate that same winning mentality to a Dolphins team who have had consecutive losing seasons the past two years.

Flores is currently the fourth minority head coach in the National Football League and is now the second Latino head coach in the league along with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.